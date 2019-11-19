Overview

Dr. Keith Atassi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Atassi works at Valparaiso Health Center in Valparaiso, IN with other offices in Portage, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Endocarditis and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.