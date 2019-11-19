Dr. Keith Atassi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Atassi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Atassi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Atassi works at
Locations
Community Care Network3800 Saint Mary Rd Ste 202, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 286-3788
Community Care Network Allergy and Immunology Portage6375 US Highway 6 Ste C, Portage, IN 46368 Directions (219) 286-3877
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Remembered me from 2 years ago, shows interest in resolving the problem & not just throwing medication at it. Very respectful & personable. Cooperative with my other specialists.
About Dr. Keith Atassi, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1336160753
Education & Certifications
- Aurora Sinai Medical Center
- Cleveland Clin Fdn Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atassi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atassi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atassi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atassi has seen patients for Hypertension, Endocarditis and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atassi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atassi speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Atassi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atassi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atassi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atassi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.