Overview

Dr. Keith Applegate, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Applegate works at Family Practice Assocs Lexingtn in Lexington, KY with other offices in Nicholasville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.