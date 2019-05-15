Overview

Dr. Keith Anderson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tn, Memphis, Coll Of Med, Memphis Tn and is affiliated with Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Anderson works at Sutherland Cardiology in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.