Dr. Keith Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Anderson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tn, Memphis, Coll Of Med, Memphis Tn and is affiliated with Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Anderson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sutherland Cardiology Clinic7460 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 763-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
last visit April 3,2019 He has been with me since 1999. he was kind and assuring ina time of panic for me. After all the years,He still has my best interest at hand. He talks and listens,DR.Anderson doesn"t leave you wandering what is best,He tells you. Great staff.(LACI and MS.JERRI).
About Dr. Keith Anderson, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1770583049
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee
- Regional Med Ctr At Memphis, Cardiovascular Diseases Univ Of Tn Coll Of Med, Internal Medicine
- University Of Tennessee
- Univ Of Tn, Memphis, Coll Of Med, Memphis Tn
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.