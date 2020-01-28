Dr. Keith Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Anderson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
Novant Health Cotswold Medical Clinic200 Greenwich Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 850-0991
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anderson has seen my son for the past several years. I like how Dr. Anderson relates to him and gives him the "facts" about his health, including things he should do differently, without being off-putting. Dr. Anderson is a great doctor for teens and someone my son looks up to. He has been very thorough in our appointments.
About Dr. Keith Anderson, MD
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1174652606
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Anderson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.