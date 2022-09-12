Dr. Keith Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Alexander, MD
Dr. Keith Alexander, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Richmond.
Locations
Allergy Solutions of Kentucky LLC230 Fountain Ct Ste 230, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 977-5335
Central Kentucky Ear Nose & Throat Richmond1012 Ival James Blvd Ste B, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 624-3615
- 3 1720 Nicholasville Rd Ste 501, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-1114
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Baptist Health Richmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alexander was great with me . Helped me under the procedure and all the risks. Everyone saying he is rude well he was quite the contrary with me . Very nice and helpful. Did a great job with my deviated septum. Thanks again Dr. Alexander
About Dr. Keith Alexander, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Nosebleed, Enlarged Turbinates and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
