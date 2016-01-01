See All General Dentists in National City, CA
Dr. Keith Aguilera, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in National City, CA. 

Dr. Aguilera works at Antioquia Dental Care Inc. in National City, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Antioquia Dental Care Inc.
    1727 Sweetwater Rd Ste 110, National City, CA 91950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 477-0045
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ameritas
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    About Dr. Keith Aguilera, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215074836
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Aguilera, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguilera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aguilera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aguilera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aguilera works at Antioquia Dental Care Inc. in National City, CA. View the full address on Dr. Aguilera’s profile.

    Dr. Aguilera has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguilera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguilera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguilera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

