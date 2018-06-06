See All Psychiatrists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Keisha Yahagi, MD

Psychiatry
4 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Keisha Yahagi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1200 Circle Dr Ste 401, Fort Worth, TX 76119 (817) 569-4750

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 06, 2018
    When Dr Yahagi took over my care I was a wreck. My Anxiety was out of control, I was depressed and my Psychosis was ruining my life. This was no fault of my previous Psychiatrist. She did her best with me. When Dr Yahagi took over she spent a lot of time listening to me and asking the right questions. Today I am much better. My Anxiety, my Depression and my Psychosis are all under control. Dr Yahagi works close with me to tweak all my meds. Thanks Dr Kesha Yahagi!
    Michael in Fort Worth, TX — Jun 06, 2018
    About Dr. Keisha Yahagi, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073953394
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yahagi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yahagi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yahagi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yahagi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yahagi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yahagi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

