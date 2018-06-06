Dr. Yahagi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keisha Yahagi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keisha Yahagi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1200 Circle Dr Ste 401, Fort Worth, TX 76119 Directions (817) 569-4750
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yahagi?
When Dr Yahagi took over my care I was a wreck. My Anxiety was out of control, I was depressed and my Psychosis was ruining my life. This was no fault of my previous Psychiatrist. She did her best with me. When Dr Yahagi took over she spent a lot of time listening to me and asking the right questions. Today I am much better. My Anxiety, my Depression and my Psychosis are all under control. Dr Yahagi works close with me to tweak all my meds. Thanks Dr Kesha Yahagi!
About Dr. Keisha Yahagi, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1073953394
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yahagi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yahagi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yahagi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yahagi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yahagi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yahagi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.