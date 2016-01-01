Overview

Dr. Keisha Sinha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Sinha works at JSJ Medical Group in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.