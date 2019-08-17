Dr. Maloney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keisha Maloney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keisha Maloney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waycross, GA.
Dr. Maloney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Satilla Rheumatology and Internal Medicine PC615 Pendleton St Ste A, Waycross, GA 31501 Directions (912) 548-0710
-
2
Bolad Arthritis Rheumatology Clinic5750 Major Blvd Ste 150, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 409-8118
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maloney?
I have been a patient of Dr. Maloney for about a year for Arthritis and she is an Amazing Doctor. She listens, and works to find the best newest drugs for my condition. The only problem I have is getting through to the office can be difficult and sometimes I'm put on hold for what seems like forever.
About Dr. Keisha Maloney, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1992996540
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maloney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maloney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maloney works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Maloney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maloney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maloney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maloney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.