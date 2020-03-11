See All Pediatricians in Tuscaloosa, AL
Dr. Keisha Lowther, MD

Pediatrics
3 (8)
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Keisha Lowther, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lowther works at Maude L Whatley Health Center in Tuscaloosa, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Maude L Whatley Health Center
    2731 Ml King Jr Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 758-6647

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dch Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 11, 2020
    Dr. Lowther’s calming manner always lowers the stress of my visits. She is an excellent doctor who is attentive, knowledgeable, thorough, and caring. Dr. Keisha Lowther at Generations Primary Care is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a family doctor.
    O. McCrackin — Mar 11, 2020
    About Dr. Keisha Lowther, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134336886
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
