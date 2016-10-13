Dr. Keisha Burfoot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burfoot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keisha Burfoot, MD
Overview
Dr. Keisha Burfoot, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Leigh Hospital.
Dr. Burfoot works at
Locations
Elite Womens Care5280 Henneman Dr, Norfolk, VA 23513 Directions (757) 395-4455Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Burfoot. My friend reccomended me to her office & I've been going to her office for the past 7 years now. She delivered my son & that was the best successful experience. I highly recommend her to any woman who is looking for a obgyn.
About Dr. Keisha Burfoot, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1821008632
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burfoot has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burfoot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burfoot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burfoot has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burfoot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Burfoot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burfoot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burfoot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burfoot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.