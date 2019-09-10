Overview

Dr. Keimun Slaughter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Slaughter works at Univ. of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in Chapel Hill, NC with other offices in Saratoga Springs, NY and Latham, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.