Overview

Dr. Keikhosrow Mosallaie, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital and Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Mosallaie works at Sonoran Spine in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Sacrum Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.