Dr. Keikhosrow Mosallaie, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keikhosrow Mosallaie, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital and Banner Desert Medical Center.
Locations
Tempe1255 W Rio Salado Pkwy Ste 107, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (480) 962-0071Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Gilbert2557 S Val Vista Dr Ste 103, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 962-0071Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Friendly, concerned
About Dr. Keikhosrow Mosallaie, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1306808993
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Arizona State Uni
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Mosallaie has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Sacrum Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mosallaie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
