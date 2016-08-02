Dr. Keikhosrow Kavoussi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kavoussi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keikhosrow Kavoussi, MD
Overview
Dr. Keikhosrow Kavoussi, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Pahlavi University and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Kavoussi works at
Locations
-
1
Austin Fertility and Reproductive Medicine4303 James Casey St Ste A, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 444-1414
-
2
Austin Fertility and Reproductive Medicine300 Beardsley Ln Ste 200 Bldg B, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 444-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kavoussi?
I have many years with Dr. K.M.Kavoussi very good but a long time to wait for an appointment I went to my appointment the year and live north Austin yesterday. His secretary tells me sorry I was wrong is not your date today.But have an appointment in a month more.But who pays me my time Regards Samar
About Dr. Keikhosrow Kavoussi, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English, Persian, Persian and Spanish
- 1013102904
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University Bayview Campus
- Graduate Hospital
- Pahlavi University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kavoussi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kavoussi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kavoussi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kavoussi works at
Dr. Kavoussi speaks Persian, Persian and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kavoussi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kavoussi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kavoussi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kavoussi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.