Dr. Keifong Seeto, MD
Dr. Keifong Seeto, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Locations
John M Rex Jr MD PC960 Liberty St SE Ste 140, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (503) 585-0575
- 2 890 Oak St SE Ste 3040, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 561-5170
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Health West Valley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Good doctor . He also wen to law school
About Dr. Keifong Seeto, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1962447730
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Seeto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seeto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Seeto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seeto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seeto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seeto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.