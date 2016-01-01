Dr. Bekarev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kehvon Bekarev, MD
Overview
Dr. Kehvon Bekarev, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Bekarev works at
Locations
Kern County Hospital Authority6001 Truxtun Ave Ste 210, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 847-9705
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kehvon Bekarev, MD
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1952644247
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bekarev accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bekarev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bekarev has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bekarev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bekarev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bekarev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.