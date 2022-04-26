Dr. Kehua Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kehua Li, MD
Overview
Dr. Kehua Li, MD is a Dermatologist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Shandong Medical University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Li works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Woodbury Office17 W Red Bank Ave Ste 205, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions (856) 853-0900
-
2
Advanced Dermatology PC570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste C1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 256-8899
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Li?
Dr Li is an outstanding dermatologist. He has successfully removed numerous skin cancers from me, including three melanomas . I have been a patient of his for well over 10 years. He is the best!
About Dr. Kehua Li, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1164488417
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Hospital
- Washington Hospital Center
- Shandong Medical University
- Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Warts and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.