Overview

Dr. Kehua Li, MD is a Dermatologist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Shandong Medical University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Li works at Center For Dermatology in Woodbury, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Warts and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.