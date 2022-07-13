Dr. Kehinde Raji Olumesi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raji Olumesi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kehinde Raji Olumesi, MD
Overview
Dr. Kehinde Raji Olumesi, MD is a Dermatologist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Raji Olumesi works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Lawrenceville771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 260, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-5040Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Dacula2089 Teron Trce, Dacula, GA 30019 Directions (770) 962-5040Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
All nurses and Dr Raji were awesome. Felt comfortable from beginning to end. Thank you to each of them. Live the “dress up” Today!!!
About Dr. Kehinde Raji Olumesi, MD
- Dermatology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raji Olumesi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raji Olumesi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Raji Olumesi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raji Olumesi.
