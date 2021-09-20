Dr. Kehinde Ajayi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajayi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kehinde Ajayi, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kehinde Ajayi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fort Mill, SC.
Dr. Ajayi works at
Locations
Dental Care at Mills Crossing2373 Len Patterson Rd Ste 103, Fort Mill, SC 29708 Directions (803) 812-6200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit, great care.
About Dr. Kehinde Ajayi, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1457691255
