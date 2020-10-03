Dr. Keerti Gurushanthaiah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurushanthaiah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keerti Gurushanthaiah, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Univ. of California San Diego9339 Genesee Ave Ste 220, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 455-7520Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Guru has been my Doctor for many years. She is professional, kind, patient and she always explains me step by step every findings or procedures. I just had a surgical procedure this week and it was very successful. It is worth to drive two hours to feel that I'm in good hands. Thank you Doctor Guru! Eva Neri October 2, 2020
- Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- The New York Hospital-Cornell University Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
