Overview

Dr. Keerti Gurushanthaiah, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Gurushanthaiah works at IGO Medical Group, AMC in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.