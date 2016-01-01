Dr. Keenya Little, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keenya Little, MD
Overview
Dr. Keenya Little, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Stanly.
Dr. Little works at
Locations
-
1
Atrium Health Womens Care Creek Pointe Ob.gyn.101 E W T Harris Blvd Ste 2320, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 547-0858
- 2 19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 Directions (704) 547-0858
-
3
Stanly Womens Services105 Yadkin St Ste 102, Albemarle, NC 28001 Directions (704) 982-1590
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Stanly
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Little?
About Dr. Keenya Little, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1912988080
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Little has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Little accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Little works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.