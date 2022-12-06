See All General Surgeons in North Kansas City, MO
Dr. Keenan Berghoff, MD

General Surgery
4 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Keenan Berghoff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Indiana University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Berghoff works at Total Weight Loss Center in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Total Weight Loss Center
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 600, North Kansas City, MO 64116

Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic

Obesity Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.0
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Dr. Berghoff is knowledgeable, patient and informative. He explains things in detail, asks and answers questions openly and honestly. He's very structured and black and white, but that was exactly what I needed. My surgery went just as planned and my recovery as well. Follow ups in his office both with him and his amazing staff made a huge difference to me in following the program and staying on track. I have ZERO hesitation in recommending him to anyone looking for the lifestyle change he can offer and help facilitate.
    DM — Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. Keenan Berghoff, MD

    General Surgery
    English
    Male
    1720027212
    Education & Certifications

    Texas Endosurgery Institute
    Indiana University, School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keenan Berghoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berghoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berghoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berghoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berghoff works at Total Weight Loss Center in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Berghoff’s profile.

    Dr. Berghoff has seen patients for Obesity, Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berghoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Berghoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berghoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berghoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berghoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

