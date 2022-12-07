Dr. Keegan Zuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keegan Zuk, MD
Dr. Keegan Zuk, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Kansas City Urology Care, PA1950 Diamond Pkwy Ste 200, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
I’m am pleased with Dr. Zuk and the level of care I received from him. However there is still much to be desired with regard to some of his staff. On more than one occasion I called and left messages which were never returned. These questions were important. I was also told I would be contacted regarding surgery follow-up and scheduling. This never happened. I had to call 3 times to get any follow-up. I think there is a systemic issue with the follow up with some of this staff. When I was in Dr. Zuk’s office just this week I heard other people complaining at the front desk about how they were also not getting follow-up or called back when requested. I know that personally when faced with medical issues the last thing I need is a professional medical staff ignoring me or not providing the care I am paying significant money for. I already have enough on my mind with the medical issue I am facing. It’s almost like this business is too big and they lose track of their pa...
- Urology
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
