Dr. Keeanna Smith, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Keeanna Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. 

Dr. Smith works at Five Rivers Medical Surgical Health Center in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Five Rivers Health Center
    725 S Ludlow St, Dayton, OH 45402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 208-2004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dizziness
Shortness of Breath
Vertigo
Dizziness
Shortness of Breath
Vertigo

Dizziness Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2022
    My visits are always good and friendly and good for my health.
    Christopher Scott — Oct 20, 2022
    About Dr. Keeanna Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710410204
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keeanna Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at Five Rivers Medical Surgical Health Center in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

