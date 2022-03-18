Dr. Kee Shum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kee Shum, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Kee Y. Shum M.d. PC13625 Maple Ave Ste 205, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 463-2245
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have seen many doctors over the years and most of them gave me a bed impression. Dr Shum is not like other doctors who just want to make more money from patient's health insurance in a different way or for a reason. Dr. Shum will give you answer if you ask him questions, unlike some other doctors who never answer you. I don't need to visit him every three months. I just need to call him and know how my blood test results without visit his office. Love Dr. Shum. He is the only doctor who impresses me well.
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Shum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shum speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.