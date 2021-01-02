Overview

Dr. Kedy Jao, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brea, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Jao works at Dr. Kedy Jao Anti-Aging and Family Medicine in Brea, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.