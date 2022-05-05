Dr. Kedarnath Vaidya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaidya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kedarnath Vaidya, MD
Overview
Dr. Kedarnath Vaidya, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.
Locations
Woodlands North Houston Heart Center17350 St Lukes Way Ste 400, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions
Woodlands North Houston Heart Center2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd Ste 620, Spring, TX 77389 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Super doctor - took care of both my husband and me for years- had a shocking device installed in my husband that saved his life . We are so thankful
About Dr. Kedarnath Vaidya, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
