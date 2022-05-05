See All Interventional Cardiologists in Conroe, TX
Dr. Kedarnath Vaidya, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kedarnath Vaidya, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.

Dr. Vaidya works at Woodlands North Houston Heart Center in Conroe, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Woodlands North Houston Heart Center
    17350 St Lukes Way Ste 400, Conroe, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Woodlands North Houston Heart Center
    2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd Ste 620, Spring, TX 77389 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
May 05, 2022
Super doctor - took care of both my husband and me for years- had a shocking device installed in my husband that saved his life . We are so thankful
Laura — May 05, 2022
About Dr. Kedarnath Vaidya, MD

  • Interventional Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1568466365
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
Residency
  • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
Internship
  • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Board Certifications
  • Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kedarnath Vaidya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaidya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vaidya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vaidya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vaidya has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaidya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaidya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaidya.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaidya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaidya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

