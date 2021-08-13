See All Nephrologists in Largo, FL
Dr. Kedar Shetye, MD

Nephrology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kedar Shetye, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Seth Gorbandas Sunderas Medical College|University of Mumbai and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Shetye works at Renal Hypertension Center in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Renal Hypertension Center
    1301 2nd Ave SW Ste 303, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-2161
    Suncoast Internal Medicine Consultants
    13644 Walsingham Rd, Largo, FL 33774 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 382-3017
Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Acute Kidney Failure
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Dialysis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Aug 13, 2021
    Great Physician- Very complete with all explanations and answers all questions !!! Very Nice Staff.
    Jack M. — Aug 13, 2021
    About Dr. Kedar Shetye, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1356340806
    Education & Certifications

    • John Hopkins|Johns Hopkins University
    • State University Of New York|SUNY Syracuse Univ Hosp
    • Seth Gorbandas Sunderas Medical College|University of Mumbai
