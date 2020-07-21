See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Cardiology
Dr. Kedar Sankholkar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University Program and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital.

Dr. Sankholkar works at VILKELIS CHIROPRACTIC PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Parkview Cardiology Pllc
    200 W 57th St Ste 1010, New York, NY 10019
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mount Sinai Hospital
  Mount Sinai Morningside
  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
  Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Cardiomegaly
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Cardiomegaly

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Cardiomegaly
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Valve Disease
Cardiac Imaging
Chest Pain
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Prinzmetal Angina
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA)
Congestive Heart Failure
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hypotension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Ventricular Septal Defect
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 21, 2020
    Dr Sankholkar listened and carefully explained all of the procedures and options. Most of all he cares about his patients!
    — Jul 21, 2020
    About Dr. Kedar Sankholkar, MD

    Specialties
    Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    English, Hindi, Marathi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    1053561654
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    New York Medical College - Westchester Medical Center
    Residency
    Mount Sinai Beth Israel - New York City
    Medical Education
    SUNY Upstate Medical University Program
    Undergraduate School
    New York University, New York, New York
    Board Certifications
    Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kedar Sankholkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Sankholkar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sankholkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Sankholkar works at VILKELIS CHIROPRACTIC PC in New York, NY.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sankholkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sankholkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sankholkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

