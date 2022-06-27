Overview

Dr. Kecia Gerlach, MD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University.



Dr. Gerlach works at Bayard Ob & Gyn Doctors Office in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.