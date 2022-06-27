Dr. Kecia Gerlach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerlach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kecia Gerlach, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kecia Gerlach, MD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University.
Roland Nyein MD68 Bayard St, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 226-5530
Bayard Obstetrics and Gynecology PC139 Centre St Ph 120, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 226-5530
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Kecia Gerlach is one of the patient and heartwarming person ever. I got to learn alot from her and experience on how the baby brain works and she even showed me the uterus and every week I would go to her office and see so many amazing and experience about my baby. I really like her and I hope I can learn from her about pregnancy. This is Tiffany Than
- Clinical Psychology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University
