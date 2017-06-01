Dr. Kecha Lynshue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynshue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kecha Lynshue, MD
Overview
Dr. Kecha Lynshue, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Dr. Lynshue works at
Locations
-
1
Sanger Clinic - Concord100 Medical Park Dr Ste 310, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 403-2660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lynshue?
Dr.Lyshue has been seeing my little sister Elona for years now and she's the best doctor we could ever ask for! She truly puts her whole heart into every patient!
About Dr. Kecha Lynshue, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1467558924
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynshue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynshue accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynshue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynshue works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynshue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynshue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynshue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynshue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.