Overview

Dr. Keary Williams, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Williams works at Premier Surgical Associates Parkwest in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.