Dr. Kearnan Welch, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (6)
Overview

Dr. Kearnan Welch, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Monterey, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2 Upper Ragsdale Dr Bldg A, Monterey, CA 93940
(831) 333-3040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test

Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kearnan Welch, DO

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720463854
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Welch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Welch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Welch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

