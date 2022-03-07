Overview

Dr. Kean Oh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.



Dr. Oh works at Associated Retinal Consultants in Traverse City, MI with other offices in Gaylord, MI and Petoskey, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.