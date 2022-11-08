See All Dermatologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Kean Lawlor, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (18)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kean Lawlor, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.

Dr. Lawlor works at Seattle Skin & Laser in Seattle, WA with other offices in Edmonds, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lakeview Medical Dental Building
    3216 NE 45th Pl, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 525-1168
    Tuesday
    2:00pm - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    2:00pm - 8:00pm
    Stevens Health Center
    21701 76th Ave W Ste 100, Edmonds, WA 98026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 525-1168

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Edmonds Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seborrheic Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 08, 2022
    Dr Lawlor successfully removed the skin cancer from my nose but the best part is that the crater it left on my nose, he repaired it in the same visit and today you cannot even see that the surgery ever happened.
    Stuart — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. Kean Lawlor, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215985833
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Fndn
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawlor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lawlor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lawlor has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawlor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawlor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawlor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawlor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawlor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

