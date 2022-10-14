Overview

Dr. Keak Khauv, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia.



Dr. Khauv works at Provident Eye Specialists, PA in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.