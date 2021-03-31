See All Podiatrists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Kazuto Augustus, DPM

Podiatry
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kazuto Augustus, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.

Dr. Augustus works at West Coast Foot & Ankle in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Richard L. Bell Dpm Inc.
    1760 Termino Ave Ste 309, Long Beach, CA 90804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 897-9551
    West Coast Foot & Ankle
    18080 Beach Blvd Ste 102, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 841-5055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kazuto Augustus, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952471922
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kazuto Augustus, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Augustus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Augustus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Augustus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Augustus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Augustus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Augustus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Augustus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

