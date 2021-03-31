Dr. Kazuto Augustus, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Augustus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kazuto Augustus, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kazuto Augustus, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.
Dr. Augustus works at
Locations
-
1
Richard L. Bell Dpm Inc.1760 Termino Ave Ste 309, Long Beach, CA 90804 Directions (714) 897-9551
-
2
West Coast Foot & Ankle18080 Beach Blvd Ste 102, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 841-5055
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Augustus?
Dr. Augustus has excellent communication and and knowledge in podiatry. He explains the problem and solution very throughly and takes his time. The office staff, Maria, is very knowledgeable also and supportive each time I call and come in for an appointment.
About Dr. Kazuto Augustus, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1952471922
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Augustus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Augustus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Augustus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Augustus works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Augustus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Augustus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Augustus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Augustus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.