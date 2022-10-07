Dr. Kazu Suzuki, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suzuki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kazu Suzuki, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kazu Suzuki, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from Syracuse University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Kazu Suzuki - ICM Medical Group50 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 310, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 926-1793
Reliable Medical Associates Inc600 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 873-3312
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana Benefit Plan of Illinois
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Courteous staff. Great doctor from cedars Sinai referral
About Dr. Kazu Suzuki, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Japanese, Russian and Spanish
- 1841356888
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Syracuse University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suzuki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suzuki accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suzuki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suzuki speaks Japanese, Russian and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Suzuki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suzuki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suzuki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suzuki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.