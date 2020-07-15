Dr. Kazi Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kazi Syed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kazi Syed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Syed works at
Locations
-
1
Overland Park Neurology and Sleep Medicine10550 Quivira Rd Ste 340, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 243-1658
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- HealthPartners
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Syed?
Dr Syed has been my neurologist for many years. He and his staff have always been kind and courteous.
About Dr. Kazi Syed, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1598881021
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Osmania Medical College
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syed works at
Dr. Syed has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Restless Leg Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Syed speaks Hindi and Urdu.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.