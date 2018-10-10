Dr. Kazi Hassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kazi Hassan, MD
Dr. Kazi Hassan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.
Florida Medical Pain Management6333 54th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 548-6100
Florida Medical Pain Management5270 Applegate Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34606 Directions (352) 340-5990
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- RockPort Health Care
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Hassan and the office staff at Florida Medical Pain Management are very friendly and professional.
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Hindi and Urdu
- 1801909296
- St.Luke's Roosevelt Hospital, New York, New York
- St.Joseph Hospital, Paterson, New Jersey
- St Francis Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassan has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hassan speaks Bengali, Hindi and Urdu.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.