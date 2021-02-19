Dr. Kazi Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kazi Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kazi Ahmad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Longwood, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Locations
Impower587 E State Road 434 Unit 1021, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (407) 331-8002
Horizon West Neurobehavioral Health6735 Conroy Rd, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 537-9454
- 3 2290 N Ronald Reagan Blvd Ste 116, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (321) 639-1224
Impower111 W Magnolia Ave, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (407) 215-0095
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Im a little weary looking at the other reviews. I've seen Dr Ahmad for a good year now and like him. Hes Quiet and thoughtful, so maybe that is being misconstrued? I have always found him helpful and prompt.
About Dr. Kazi Ahmad, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1811948615
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.