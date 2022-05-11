Overview

Dr. Kazem Hak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Hak works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.