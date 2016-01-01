Overview

Dr. Kaywin Carter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin and Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Carter works at Practice in Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

