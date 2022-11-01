Overview

Dr. Kaywan Gamadia, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med At Still University Of Health Sciences|KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Gamadia works at Cape Spine and Neurosurgery in Cape Girardeau, MO with other offices in Farmington, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.