Dr. Kaywan Gamadia, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kaywan Gamadia, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med At Still University Of Health Sciences|KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Office150 S Mount Auburn Rd Ste 342, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Saint Francis Clinic Farmington515 Maple Valley Dr, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Everyone I interacted with was friendly and professional. The Doctor was was very impressive. He took time to fully explain all of my options and we came up with a plan of treatment that has me very hopeful that we can resolve my issues.
- Kettering Medical Center
- Kettering Medical Center
- Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med At Still University Of Health Sciences|KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Gamadia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamadia has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamadia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamadia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamadia.
