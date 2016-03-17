Dr. Kayvon Yadidi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yadidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kayvon Yadidi, DO
Overview
Dr. Kayvon Yadidi, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Yadidi works at
Locations
Proactive Work Health Services132 S BEAUDRY AVE, Los Angeles, CA 90012 Directions (213) 977-9300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I love visiting Dr. Yadidi, he gets me I love going to him. He is a great doctor.
About Dr. Kayvon Yadidi, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1659452969
Education & Certifications
- LAC + USC Medical Center
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yadidi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yadidi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yadidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yadidi speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Yadidi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yadidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yadidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yadidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.