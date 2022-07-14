Dr. Kayvon Izadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Izadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kayvon Izadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kayvon Izadi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Izadi works at
Locations
-
1
MD West One - Healthwest16120 W Dodge Frontage Rd, Omaha, NE 68118 Directions (402) 390-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Izadi?
Brutal honesty ... my first impression of him was that he was the stereotypical arrogant surgeon. Loved his PA Dawn but he seemed overconfident and what he said about how my recovery would be from carpal tunnel release surgery completely conflicted with what I was hearing from others who had had the surgery recently as well as from information on reputable health system's websites. I work in healthcare and even the clinicians I work with were like "um ... that doesn't sound right". Fast forward to surgery number one - Literally EVERYTHING he said was correct. I had surgery on a Wednesday and was back at work on Monday typing away with no issues. By a month later and surgery on the other hand I trusted every word out of his mouth. I also noticed how the staff treated him during that second surgery when I was less scared. He is clearly not just respected but adored. Don't let the confidence scare you away! Had I known it would be this easy I'd have had surgery years ago!
About Dr. Kayvon Izadi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1144369182
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
- University Of New Mexico
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Izadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Izadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Izadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Izadi works at
Dr. Izadi has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Izadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Izadi speaks Persian.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Izadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Izadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Izadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Izadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.