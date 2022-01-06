Dr. Haghighi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kayvon Haghighi, MD
Overview
Dr. Kayvon Haghighi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Haghighi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Shore Pediatric Dental Group, LLC276 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 530-1110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haghighi?
From my first call to the completion of my procedure, Dr. Haghighi and his staff were extremely professional, responsive, and simply terrific. Everything was clearly explained to me. The procedure was painless. I highly recommend Dr. Haghighi. He’s the best of the best!!
About Dr. Kayvon Haghighi, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1306912720
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haghighi accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haghighi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haghighi works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Haghighi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haghighi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haghighi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haghighi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.