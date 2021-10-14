Dr. Kayvan Kamali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kayvan Kamali, MD
Overview
Dr. Kayvan Kamali, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Longview, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Med Dent Nj/Cooper Hosp
Locations
Rheumatology Association Longvi920 Judson Rd Ste 405, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 236-7020
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview
- Titus Regional Medical Center
- UT Health Carthage
- UT Health Henderson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kamali is great. There is obviously a problem with the office staff and their patient communication skills but this review is not about them. Dr Kamali is a genius at tracking down the exact diagnosis and in my case the type of arthritis. I understand that Autoimmune diseases can be tricky to diagnose, especially those that evolve over time. But Dr Kamali does extensive blood work, X-rays and MRIs if needed to get a clear picture of what’s happening in the body. I have never before had such a thorough examination and I feel confident in his findings. Dr Kamali was patient with me (I ask a lot of questions!) and kind. Qualities I really appreciate in an MD. Don’t let the office staff issues run you off and rob you of the benefits of seeing Dr Kamali. He’s worth it. I just hope he hires a good office manager someday! Or at a minimum installs a phone system that actually works and also provides text confirmation of appointments. Presently the phone just rings & rings. No auto-attendant
About Dr. Kayvan Kamali, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1013912856
Education & Certifications
- U Med Dent Nj/Cooper Hosp
- Wilson Mem Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamali has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kamali speaks Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamali. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.