Dr. Kayra Plasencio, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Kayra Plasencio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kayra Plasencio, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL.
Dr. Plasencio works at
Locations
-
1
Sole Health LLC7261 Sheridan St Ste 100D, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (305) 354-8800Monday2:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday2:00pm - 5:00pmFriday2:00pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Plasencio?
I have visited today for the first time, I feel I have made the right decision to change doctor. This office is very inviting, with friendly staff. The doctor took her time to explain all my questions and offered her professional advise.
About Dr. Kayra Plasencio, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1780841809
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plasencio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plasencio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plasencio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plasencio works at
Dr. Plasencio speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Plasencio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plasencio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plasencio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plasencio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.