Dr. Kayode Adunbarin, MD
Dr. Kayode Adunbarin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Getwell Behavioral Health Care Inc2227 E Venango St, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Directions (215) 437-7478
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
Very great Doctor. I will recommend Dr. Adunbarin to friends, family and everybody. Very caring.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1508903212
Dr. Adunbarin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adunbarin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adunbarin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Adunbarin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adunbarin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adunbarin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adunbarin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.